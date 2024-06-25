30 years after they made Forrest Gump into a massive blockbuster and a Best Picture winner, the director, writer, and stars of the film are reuniting for a movie that, fittingly, spans decades and even centuries.

The movie is called Here, directed by Robert Zemeckis, co-written by Zemeckis and Eric Roth, and starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The premise — based on an experimental graphic novel by Richard McGuire — is the story of a single location across a huge expanse of time. The camera never moves but the characters played by Hanks and Wright age as the years pass.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zemeckis explained that “the single perspective never changes, but everything around it does ... it’s actually never been done before. There are similar scenes in very early silent movies, before the language of montage was invented. But other than that, yeah, it was a risky venture.”

So you’ll note the locked off identical frame above and below, but time passes on the faces of Hanks and Wright thanks to digital technology.

Then you’ll see they’re much older here in this next official still — notice also how the decor of the room changes drasticalliy behind them from image to image.

It’s sort of an interesting conceit, and it’s based on that 2014 graphic novel that showed different snapshots of a single location from different time periods and juxtaposed them together; this plot of land before the house was build, the skeleton of the home as it was constructed, what sits in this same space 200 years from now, and so on.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From the reunited director, writer, and stars of Forrest Gump, Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, screenplay by Eric Roth & Zemeckis and told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here.

Here is scheduled to open in theaters on November 15, 2024.

