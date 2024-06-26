There’s probably no more popular time travel movie in the history of cinema than Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future. Zemeckis’ new movie sort of looks like a time travel movie too — of a much different sort.

Instead of a DeLorean, his Here has ... a room. And the space before the house the room sits in was built. The film seemingly spans the entire history of the planet from the age of the dinosaurs until today, and perhaps even into the future. But the camera remains fixed in one position in one spot as time passes around it.

The trailer for Here is below and it gives you at least a sense of the concept, although I have a hard time figuring out how the plot (if there is a plot) flows; linearly? Jumping around through history? I’m not sure... It also seems to give away the ending for at least the Hanks and Wright characters, although given the premise I’m not sure any other ending is conceivable.

The other notable selling point for Here is that it reunites Zemeckis with his key Forrest Gump collaborators: Writer Eric Roth and stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Here is Here’s (hah) official synopsis:

From the reunited director, writer, and stars of Forrest Gump, Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, screenplay by Eric Roth & Zemeckis and told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here.

I mean, this certainly looks and sounds like an ambitious project. Successful or not, I can’t imagine something this unusual could be boring. Here is scheduled to open in theaters on November 15.

