Mel Brooks’ 1981 spoof History of the World, Part I ended with a mocking teaser for a sequel, which would supposedly continue the saga with all new comedy bits, including “Hitler On Ice,” “A Viking Funeral,” and “Jews in Space.”

Like everything else in a Mel Brooks movie, it was not to be taken seriously. But now, 40 years later, Hulu has actually made History of the World, Part II, as an eight-part miniseries. Mel Brooks, now 96 years old, stars in the series, and also serves as a writer and an executive producer on the project. The cast is absolutely stacked with huge modern comedy names. (One assumes they leapt at the chance to work with the guy who made Blazing Saddles, The Producers, and Young Frankenstein.) They include: Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D'Arcy Carden , Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.

Here’s the teaser for the show, which very much looks like it is in the Mel Brooks tradition of wild parody:

This is Brooks’ first TV show since 2008’s short-lived Spaceballs animated series. Brooks hasn’t directed a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. (He spent much of the intervening years working on the musical versions of The Producers and Young Frankenstein.) So it’s just great to see Mel looking so good at 96, and still having fun.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, “History of the World, Part I,” with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

History of the World, Part II premieres with two episodes on Hulu on March 6. Two more episodes follow each day until the finale on March 9.

