Deadpool Is Coming to Disneyland

Deadpool is quite a multitasker. Not only does he have a new movie coming out this Friday, he’s also going to be making appearances at Disneyland this weekend too. As revealed by the official Disney Parks Instagram account, the Merc With a Mouth will be a new walk-around character at Disney’s California Adventure.

Ever since Disney opened their Avengers Campus area at California Adventure in 2021, characters from most new Marvel productions have made appearances in the area. Deadpool is no exception — despite the fact that his movies, including the new Deadpool & Wolverine are heavily R-rated and feature a ton of profanity and edgy humor.

Based on the Instagram pictures, the Deadpool costume looks quite impressive — as most of these Disneyland Marvel characters’ costumes are — although in the still of him standing next to the Avengers Campus sign, you will note it does not include the characters’ twin pistols, which he typically has holstered by his sides. Given the vibes at Disneyland, this is not shocking. (Given the vibes at Disneyland, it’s a lot more shocking that Deadpool is going to be wandering around the place at all. Do you think they’ll let him make meta jokes about the price of churros??)

READ MORE: Rides Based on Old Movies That Somehow Still Exist

Has a character from R-rated movies ever been a walk-around character at Disneyland before? A more knowledgeable Disney scholar than I would have to say for certain. But it seems pretty unlikely to me.

You will be able to meet Deadpool at Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure starting on Friday, July 26 “for a limited time” (although the Instagram post does not specify how limited). And if you happen to parles Français, you can also meet Deadpool at Disneyland Paris starting on July 24 as well. Frankly, I would love to hear Deadpool make fun of Hugh Jackman in a French accent.

Get our free mobile app