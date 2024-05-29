Other than Frozen, no Disney movie of the last 20 years has had the impact of Moana. So it’s no surprise that the company is making a sequel — although it is kind of surprising how soon we’ll see it.

Announced for the first time just a few months ago, Moana 2 will debut in theaters before the end of 2024. And the first trailer for the film is already here. You can watch it below. Although it’s light on plot details, it does feature the return of Dwayne Johnson’s Maui, who reunites with Auli‘i Cravalho’s Moana for a new adventure...

There are two new posters for the film as well.

MOANA 2 Disney loading...

And here’s the second...

Disney Disney loading...

Moana 2 was directed by David G. Derrick Jr.; it is his first feature film, although he worked as a story artist on the original Moana, and also contributed to Disney’s The Lion King (remake), Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, and Strange World.

The press release also says the sequel contains “music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.” Notably missing from that list of creators: Lin-Manuel Miranda, who co-wrote several of the hit songs from the first Moana, including “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome.”

Here is the sequel’s official synopsis:

“Moana 2” reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Moana 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on November 27, 2024.