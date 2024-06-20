Everything New on Disney+ in July 2024

If you’re digging Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+, enjoy it while you can; the first season of the new series will end in July. [Darth Vader nooooo dot gif]

The final three episodes of the show will air weekly next month, along with the premiere of the new Descendants film, The Rise of Red. And for the littler ones, there are seven brand new Bluey “minisodes.” Bluey episodes are already pretty short so I assume these are like, three minutes tops. But hey: That’s better than no new Bluey at all. (Don’t believe me? Just ask a six-year-old. They’ll back me up.)

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2024:

Monday, July 1

New Library Titles

- SHARKFEST

-- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

-- Baby Sharks in the City

-- Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)

-- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

-- Shark vs. Ross Edgley

-- Sharks Gone Viral

-- Supersized Sharks

THE ACOLYTE Lucasfilm Ltd.

Tuesday, July 2

Disney+ Originals

The Acolyte - Episode 6 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, July 3

New to Disney+

Bluey Minisodes - First 7 Minisodes Streaming

Tuesday, July 9



Disney+ Originals

The Acolyte - Episode 7 at 6pm PT

Friday, July 12

New Library Titles

- Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)

- Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)

- Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Disney Disney

New to Disney+

Descendants: The Rise of Red - Premiere

Monday, July 15

New Library Titles

- Angels in the Outfield

Tuesday, July 16

Disney+ Originals

The Acolyte - Episode 8 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, July 17

New Library Titles

- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)

- Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Epcot Plan Getty Images

Friday, July 19

New Library Titles

- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation

Sunday, July 21

Live on Disney+

NFL Flag Football Championship

Wednesday, July 24

New Library Titles

- Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)

Wednesday, July 31

New Library Titles

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)

