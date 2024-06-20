Everything New on Disney+ in July 2024
If you’re digging Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+, enjoy it while you can; the first season of the new series will end in July. [Darth Vader nooooo dot gif]
The final three episodes of the show will air weekly next month, along with the premiere of the new Descendants film, The Rise of Red. And for the littler ones, there are seven brand new Bluey “minisodes.” Bluey episodes are already pretty short so I assume these are like, three minutes tops. But hey: That’s better than no new Bluey at all. (Don’t believe me? Just ask a six-year-old. They’ll back me up.)
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2024:
Monday, July 1
New Library Titles
- SHARKFEST
-- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
-- Baby Sharks in the City
-- Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)
-- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
-- Shark vs. Ross Edgley
-- Sharks Gone Viral
-- Supersized Sharks
Tuesday, July 2
Disney+ Originals
The Acolyte - Episode 6 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, July 3
New to Disney+
Bluey Minisodes - First 7 Minisodes Streaming
Tuesday, July 9
Disney+ Originals
The Acolyte - Episode 7 at 6pm PT
Friday, July 12
New Library Titles
- Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)
- Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)
- Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)
New to Disney+
Descendants: The Rise of Red - Premiere
Monday, July 15
New Library Titles
- Angels in the Outfield
Tuesday, July 16
Disney+ Originals
The Acolyte - Episode 8 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, July 17
New Library Titles
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)
- Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
Friday, July 19
New Library Titles
- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation
Sunday, July 21
Live on Disney+
NFL Flag Football Championship
Wednesday, July 24
New Library Titles
- Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)
Wednesday, July 31
New Library Titles
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)
