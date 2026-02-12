A new horror movie tells its scary story from an unexpected POV: the haunted house.

First there was Steven Soderbergh’s supernatural thriller Presence, which is told from a listless ghost’s somber perspective as it relives the events that turned it into a ghost in the first place. Then there was the slasher In a Violent Nature, which follows a resurrected killer’s gory perspective as he goes on a killing spree. And then, of course, there was Good Boy, a horror movie told from an adorable dog’s perspective as it grapples with a dark entity targeting its owner.

But what about the quintessential haunted house itself? How does the house itself feel about being the host of horrors untold? (Personally, I’d like to witness terrifying events through the figurative eyes of a stationary houseplant next.)

A Haunted House POV Horror Movie

Filmed from a spooky, abandoned home’s perspective, The House Was Not Hungry Then is a new indie horror movie about a young woman who breaks into a derelict house while searching for her missing father, only to find something far more sinister.

An official synopsis reads:

While searching for her estranged father, a young woman breaks into an empty house in the countryside where every visitor disappears. Now she must avoid the man posing as a real estate agent who lures victims inside.

The film, which screened at the Cinequest film festival in 2025, was shot in Scotland and directed by Scottish-American filmmaker Harry Aspinwall.

According to a message about the movie on his website, “We are the house. I (the writer, the director) am the house. You (the viewer) are the house. We are all the house, ceaselessly watching, feeling, and – sometimes – doing.”

Aspinwall shared his inspiration for the experimental film while speaking to horror news website Bloody Disgusting. “Horror films are usually frantic, filled with breathless subjectivity. I wanted to do something different ... I wondered if I could make a horror film following the same principles – of distance, of sparsity, of withholding, of brutal objectivity. No inserts, no reaction shots, nothing to tell the audience what to feel, just one single locked off wide for each room. What would that feel like to be so still, so removed from the human life that wanders in, unsuspecting?” he explained

The House Was Not Hungry Then will be available on VOD this Friday (February 13). Watch the official trailer for The House Was Not Hungry Then, below:

