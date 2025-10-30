Wondering what to watch on Halloween this year? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered like a white sheet with two eye holes cut out.

If your plans for Halloween 2025 don’t include hopping on a haunted hayride, trick or treating, or driving around to look at peoples’ houses all decked out in spider webs, animatronic witches, and giant skeletons, you’re probably getting ready to watch a good ol’ fashioned horror movie.

And even though there are a bunch of new horror flicks out at the theater right now, from Black Phone 2 to Shelby Oaks, why not cozy up with some candy corn on your couch, instead?

If you’ve already seen all the classics and are in the mood for something fresh from the comfort of your living room, I’ve got good news: There’s a bunch of great new horror movies to stream at home, right now. No need to change out of your pajamas.

Below, check out five great new horror movies you can watch at home this Halloween, and how to stream them. Just don’t forget to turn your lights off for that extra spooky atmosphere. And for more options, check out my list of 2025’s best horror movies.

Good Boy

If you’re looking for a spooky haunted house story with a not-so-traditional twist, go with Good Boy, the inventive indie horror that tells its tale from the pet dog’s perspective. The critically acclaimed film is about a dog named Indy who realizes his owner is being haunted by a sinister force after they move into a new home. As the owner becomes more disturbed, the canine must fight to save him.

Aside from its genius narrative hook, the film packs a surprisingly emotional punch as the horrors unfold. But the true star of the movie is the dutiful dog, who is incredibly emotive and expressive on screen. (Seriously, this pooch is a better actor than some of Hollywood’s current movie stars.) Good Boy is available to rent or purchase via VOD on platforms such as Amazon Prime.

V/H/S/Halloween

The latest entry in the popular V/H/S series, V/H/S/Halloween is perfect for those looking for either a found footage horror movie or an anthology since it’s, y’know, both. Even better, the segments in the film are all themed around Halloween, with the many hallmarks of the season — from bowls of candy to monster decorations — weaponized against the victims on screen. (I’ll never look at Skittles the same way again.)

Each story is different, with some segments more effective than others, but they’re all fun, and gory, and campy, and steeped in nostalgic All Hallows’ Eve atmosphere. V/H/S/Halloween is streaming on Shudder and available to rent or purchase via VOD, including on Amazon Prime.

Weapons

Truthfully, the less you know about Weapons going in, the better. The film’s central mystery, which unveils itself unexpectedly in parts across non-linear, multi-character chapters, is all part of the fun, and I’ll be damned if anyone says they didn’t have fun watching this gonzo supernatural concoction from Barbarian director Zach Cregger.

Basically, the movie is about a classroom of kids who all suddenly go missing one day after not showing up for school. Fingers are pointed around town as parents, police officers, and teachers alike scramble to find out where the children went and why. The film, which was released in theaters back in August, is streaming on HBO Max and available on VOD.

Bring Her Back

Possession movies are a Halloween season staple, and no possession movie this year is quite as visceral as Bring Her Back. The movie from Danny and Michael Philippou follows a pair of newly orphaned step-siblings who are dragged into the center of a horrifying occult ritual by their new foster mother, who is grief-stricken and dangerously desperate after the loss of her own young daughter.

It’s dark as hell, but the engrossing supernatural tale immerses you in all its tragedy, terror, and gut-churning gore, and will sit in your belly longer than any family-size candy bar long after watching. Bring Her Back is currently streaming on HBO Max, but it’s also available for purchase via VOD on Amazon Prime and other platforms.

The Ugly Stepsister

It may be based on the classic fairy tale, but this ain’t no Cinderella story. The Ugly Stepsister is a twisted Norwegian black comedy that subverts Cinderella by being told from the so-called ugly stepsister’s POV. Fueled by her cruel mother, as well as her own insecurities and jealousy toward her stepsister, a young woman undergoes a series of gruesome, painful beautification procedures in the hopes of landing the prince.

Plastic surgery is medieval torture in this grim, brutal body horror fable. That said, you might want to skip the bowl of candy while watching this one, unless you intend to keep a barf bag on hand too. The Ugly Stepsister is available to stream on Shudder or AMC+, or can be rented or purchased via VOD.

