It’s our time to shine, ’90s kids: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reuniting for a brand new movie.

Deadline reports the horror-comedy, titled Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein, will follow two delivery drivers who accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster at a spooky castle during a routine drop-off gone frighteningly wrong.

“Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected. We’re excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it,” Thompson said in a statement about the film.

“Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new. It’s funny, it’s scary, and it’s a great ride,” Mitchell added.

The new film was announced Tuesday (January 20) during Mitchell’s guest appearance on Thompson’s Amazon Prime series Good Sports. The movie, which will begin shooting this summer, has yet to be picked up for distribution.

Thompson and Mitchell will co-produce alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Carter Swan (Until Dawn), and John Ryan Jr. (Good Burger 2), who teased the film as “Shaun of the Dead meets Scooby-Doo.”

The flick will be inspired by Abbott and Costello’s classic 1950s Universal monster movies, including Abbott and Costello Meet Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy, and Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.

The comedy duo made a name for themselves starring on Nickelodeon’s mid-’90s sketch comedy All That. Their comedic chemistry was so great that the pair landed their own zany spinoff series, Kenan & Kel, in 1996.

Thompson and Mitchell last appeared on screen together as Dexter and Ed in Good Burger 2, the direct-to-streaming 2023 sequel to their cult 1997 Nickelodeon fast-food comedy Good Burger.

