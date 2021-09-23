10 Horror Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

Horror films, by their very nature, are designed to shock their audiences. In the pursuit of new ways to scare people, they perpetually push boundaries and explore taboo subjects. That’s why we like them. They show us things that feel like they should remain unseen.

Sometimes, though, even a horror movie can go too far. They might depict something truly depraved, or reflect values and ideas that are out of step with the modern world. The movies below, all fall into one of those categories. (A few might even fall into both.) Most are still very scary. A couple might even be considered “classics” of the genre. One or two are even in the Criterion Collection! But you can bet that none of them would get made today. In alphabetical order, they are...

Horror Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

