Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel movie, of course, but it is also a Sam Raimi movie. And Sam Raimi just can’t help himself, he loves horror. No matter what he’s making, he always throws a little horror flavor into the mix. And sure enough, Multiverse of Madness is full of references to horror movies — some by Sam Raimi, and some just classics of the genre.

In our latest Marvel video, we break down all the horror references in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We point out the callbacks to Godzilla, The Cabin in the Woods, The Ring, Ju-On, The Mist, The Fog, The Exorcist, and of course Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Drag Me to Hell, and Army of Darkness. Plus, we’ll show how to find even more references in the Mirror Dimension, Kamar-Taj, and throughout the multiverse. See all the references in our video below:

If you liked that video on all the horror movie references in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, check out more of our videos below, including our recap of all of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the potential of a reboot of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the hidden meaning of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Marvel’s Upcoming Phase Five and Six Movie and TV Lineup Here’s every movie and show Marvel currently has scheduled for release in Phase Five and Six of their cinematic universe.