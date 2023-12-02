HBO Reveals First Look Trailer For ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Behold the first image from House of the Dragon Season 2, featuring Matt Smith back in his central role from the acclaimed first season of the Game of Thrones spinoff.

Today at the CCXP23 convention in Brazil, HBO and Max premiered the first brief teaser for the upcoming second season of the show. Take a look at it below:

HBO also revealed the new cast of the series in Season 2: Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Previously announced new season two cast includes Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong. They will join returning Season 1 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Here’s additional images from upcoming season of House of the Dragon, just unveiled for the first time...

HBO provided no synopsis for the season, saying only “Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.” Which ... was pretty much the same as the first season.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on HBO and Max next summer. (A specific date has yet to be announced.) The season will consist of eight episodes.

