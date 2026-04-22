New movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your handy guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. You’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch a new Disney nature documentary, as well as a survival action thriller starring Charlize Theron. Plus, catch a based-on-a-true-story comedy-drama starring recent Oscar nominee Rose Byrne.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Apex

In Apex, a woman rock climbing in the Australian wilderness must engage in a deadly battle for survival after becoming the target of a sadistic hunter. The action-thriller will be available to stream exclusively via Netflix on April 24.

Where to watch Apex: Netflix.

Tow

Based on a true story, a resilient Seattle woman experiencing homelessness takes on a corrupt system after her car — her only safety net — is stolen in Tow. The drama became available to watch at home via VOD on April 21.

Where to watch Tow: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: Ferngully Is Getting a Live-Action Movie

Protector

In Protector, a former special forces soldier faces off against the criminal underworld and police alike as she goes on a violent spree to rescue her daughter from human traffickers. The action-thriller became available to watch at home via VOD on April 21.

Where to watch Protector: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Orangutan

In this Disneynature documentary narrated by Josh Gad, a young orangutan named Indah embarks on a journey navigating family, growing up, and survival in the lush rainforests of Southeast Asia. The documentary is available to stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning April 22.

Where to watch Orangutan: Disney+.

I Live Here Now

In I Live Here Now, a young actress confronts her traumatic past after fleeing to a surreal, isolated motel. The psychological body-horror became available to watch at home via VOD on April 21.

Where to watch I Live Here Now: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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