Todd Phillips Says His Hulk Hogan Movie Is Not Happening

One of the more intriguing biopics announced in recent years is not moving forward.

At one point, it looked like we might get a biographical film about Hulk Hogan, the longtime WWE star. The movie was going to be directed by The Hangover and Joker’s Todd Phillips and star Thor’s Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

Quite a combination of talents and subject matter. But the project never got off the launchpad, and now Phillips himself says it’s not happening. He was asked about this Hulk movie by Variety and he responded “I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me.”

Tough Enough Hulk Hogan Fired Racist Robin Marchant, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: John Cena on Jackpot, R-Rated Comedies, and Wrestling Movies

Hogan, with his oversized muscles and personality and his massive cult of personality in the 1980s, would fit quite well with other Phillips protagonists like the Joker. It’s easy to see what appealed to him about the character and his story.

After his heyday in wrestling, Hogan became a reality TV star and opened a series of restaurants in Florida. He recently appeared as a guest speaker at the Republican National Convention, and just a few days ago made headlines when, at a promotional event for his beer brand, he started cracking jokes about body slamming Vice President Kamala Harris and questioned her racial identity (“That was not me, that was the beer talking,” he added.)

Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to open in theaters on October 4. Maybe he can make a “Macho Man” Randy Savage movie instead someday. Starring Alan Ritchson as the Macho Man?

Get our free mobile app