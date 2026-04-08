Tyler Rake lives again.

Following two surprisingly popular films on Netflix, it’s being reported that Chris Hemsworth’s extremely well-coiffed mercenary will be back in Extraction 3. Per Deadline, Hemsworth will star in the film, with Idris Elba (who co-starred in Extraction 2) and Golshifteh Farahani both returning as well.

Sam Hargrave, who directed both of the previous films, will also helm the third part of the trilogy. David Weil will pen the screenplay. (Both of the previous Extractions were written by Joe Russo, based on a graphic novel called Ciudad by both Russo brothers and Ande Parks.)

EXTRACTION 2 Netflix loading...

READ MORE: 12 Great Netflix Movies You’ve Probably Never Watched

The first Extraction premiered on Netflix in April of 2020. Did it benefit from being basically the only new big-budget thriller with slick action choreography starring an A-lister on the market at a time when m movie theaters all over the world were closed because of the Covid pandemic and audiences were starved for anything resembling a blockbuster? I’m gonna say yes.

Regardless, Extraction performed well on Netflix all through the first half of 2020, and Extraction 2 did okay too, even though it premiered on streaming in 2023, after theaters had finally reopened. In both films, Hemsworth plays a mercenary who specializes in ... wait for it ... extractions. And I’m not talking about yanking teeth. This guy can get anybody out of anywhere. And he can do it without getting his gorgeous head of hair even the slightest bit messy. (Look at him in those pictures! The swoop! The texture! The curl! I’ll tell you what Tyler Rake’s not extracting: His hair follicles! Those things are in there nice and tight.)

Netflix has previously announced that they were expanding the “cinematic universe” of Tyler Rake with a Korean film called Tygo, about another mercenary character, and a TV series called Mercenary starring Omar Sy about yet another guy who specializes in extractions. As of this writing, neither of those titles has a release date yet.

Get our free mobile app