Chris Hemsworth Confirms More Thor in MCU’s Future After ‘Doomsday’

Much of Avengers: Doomsday is still a mystery, but one thing we know for sure: It won’t be the last time we see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the actor revealed he has a “couple more” appearances as Thor lined up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Will Thor Die in Avengers: Doomsday?

While fans have been wondering about Thor’s role in upcoming films, with some speculating the Asgardian god’s time in the MCU could be nearing its end, it looks like the hero is holding on strong.

“Yeah, it’s wild,” Hemsworth confirmed when asked if he will make more appearances as Thor in upcoming films, hinting at some unexpected ideas for the character.

“I was talking to Kevin Feige about it, and he said it’s cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character. And whatever we do next—we’ve got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be [different],” Hemsworth added about his future as Thor, according to The Playlist.

The actor is expected to return in Secret Wars, the sequel to Doomsday slated for December 2027, but it definitely sounds like additional Thor-led solo MCU adventures are in the pipeline beyond that movie if you go by what Hemsworth shared.

That said, for those wondering, it doesn’t look like Thor will die in Doomsday, though of course we won’t know the character’s true fate until the movie comes out later this year.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth is a pro at trying new things at this point, having experienced Thor’s adventures shift from tonally dark and gritty to playful and tongue-in-cheek between various films.

“It’s been so much fun. And what I’ve really enjoyed is—unlike a lot of what the other characters that the [actors] were given, they have had to be pretty consistent— whereas working with Taika Waititi on his films versus Kenneth Branagh with those films and then with the Russos, all [the films] had quite a different sort of tonal opinion. But [the Russos] also let me try different things,” he shared.

What Does Chris Hemsworth Think of Love & Thunder?

Hemsworth last appeared as Thor on the big screen in 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder. The film received mixed reviews and was much less well received than its comedic predecessor, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, something Hemsworth is well aware of.

“When we made Ragnarok, it was quite a twist, with Taika’s [film]. And it was so fun. There was a huge appreciation for the shift. And then [with] Love And Thunder, it was kind of like a Monty Python sketch, and we took the piss probably a little much, and then there was some backlash,” Hemsworth explained.

“There was this real kind of, ‘Why is he a goofball and why is it like this?’ And [audiences] violently were offended and we were like, ‘Oh, we’re just having fun or trying to try something different,’” he added.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026. The film will mark Thor’s 10th appearance in the theatrical MCU.

