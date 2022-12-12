IMDb Names ‘The Batman’ as Top Movie of 2022

Where would we be without the Internet Movie Database? Can you imagine a world where there was no central place to find the running time of The War of the Roses or how much it cost to make Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer? It would be a nightmare. Thank you, IMDb.

In addition to being a dependable resource on all things movies, the IMDb has also got their own lists of the top movies of 2022. And according to their metrics, the winner this year is Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Here is the site’s full top ten list for the year:

IMDb’s Top Movies of 2022 According to the Internet Movie Database, these were the top 10 movies of the year.

If you are wondering as I was, how this top ten was chosen, here is what the official press release says:

Among the movies released in the U.S. in 2022, these 10 were consistently most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from IMDbPro movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist. IMDb users can also rate movies they’ve seen from each film’s IMDb title page to help other users discover and decide what to watch.

It is an interesting list. Obviously, you expect big blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be very popular, but there are a few smaller titles that managed to crack the top ten. Maybe the most surprising is Robert Eggers’ gritty Viking epic The Northman. When the film was released, there were a ton of stories on it failing at the box office, and having cost an exorbitant amount of money. Clearly, someone was watching this movie, and then was looking the film up on IMDb.

You can find more of IMDb’s best of 2022 lists here. (For an alternate take on the year in movies, ScreenCrush’s own top ten list of the year is also available.)