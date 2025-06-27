‘The Batman 2’ Script Is Finally Done

Three years after The Batman opened in theaters, the script for the sequel is finally complete.

The Batman co-writer/director Matt Reeves shared a photo of the script on his Instagram account with the caption “Partners in Crime (Fighters)” with several bat emoji. The post was also shared by screenwriter Mattson Tomlin who did uncredited work on The Batman and has been collaborating with Reeves on the new screenplay.

Variety reports that they “confirmed the script is finished” with Warner Bros. Although the title page is blurry in the photo, it appears the title of the film remains The Batman: Part II, which is how Warner Bros. and DC referred to the project when it was first announced.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as a new version of the Dark Knight in the early stages of his career, opened in theaters in March of 2022. The film grossed some $770 million in theaters and Warners quickly announced a sequel, but the project has yet to emerge.

In the meantime, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the new CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn has stated multiple times that while he expected The Batman to get a sequel, he also intended the new DC Universe he was building (and which gets his first film entry in a few weeks with Gunn’s own Superman) would feature its own Batman with his own Robin. But while several other DC movies announced by Gunn have gone into production since he first announced the new DCU (including a new take on Supergirl), Gunn recently admitted that Batman is “the biggest issue” he faces in the current DC movie and television landscape.

Gunn’s Superman is set to open in theaters on July 11. The Batman: Part II does not currently have a confirmed release date.