Why Batman Is a Huge Problem For the New DC Universe

Three years removed from The Batman, there’s still no clear indication when a sequel to the Robert Pattinson Batman movie will appear in theaters. It’s also not clear how or if this movie will connect to the new DC Universe overseen by James Gunn, that didn’t even exist at the time The Batman premiered. Gunn previously announced a separate Batman and Robin film called The Brave and the Bold, but that movie has been slow to come together as well.

To summarize: That’s two potential Batman franchises and zero actual Batman movies. This is a huge problem, and according to Gunn himself, it’s currently his biggest headache as the co-CEO of DC Studios. So how does this all turn out? Will we ever see The Batman - Part II? Will we really get two competing Batman franchises in theaters at roughly the same time? Could Robert Pattinson’s Batman become the DCU’s Batman? In our latest DC video, we explore all of these issues, and try to answer the biggest question of all: When are we finally going to get a new Batman movie?

Watch our full Batman breakdown below:

