‘Indiana Jones 5’ Release Date Pushed Back a Full Year

The currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie, which is presently filming in Europe, has been pushed back a whole year. On Monday, Disney announced a whole slew of updated movie release dates, including Indiana Jones 5. The James Mangold-directed project was originally supposed to debut on July 29, 2022, but will now be released on June 30, 2023.

Indiana Jones 5 has been shrouded in mystery as production continues. From a series of leaked on-set images, we can deduce that the film takes place in the late 1960s in New York, and that the plot somehow involves the Space Race. More recently, some behind-the-scenes photos featuring an army of Roman soldiers tease possible time travel — or maybe a flashback depicting the origin of a sought-after artifact.

We also know that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play a key role in the new movie as Indy’s assistant, with Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson in undisclosed roles. This will be the first Indiana Jones film to be helmed by someone other than Steven Spielberg — he stepped down from his role as director in 2020, opting instead to serve as a producer.

The year-long setback for the fifth Indiana Jones installment could be partially caused by Harrison Ford's on-set injury, which resulted in the crew having to film around the actor’s recovery. The movie has been filming all around London, Scotland, and Italy, where film production has been tentatively returning in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.

Other Disney titles that have been delayed include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2022 to May 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 2022 to July 2022) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 2022 to November 2022).

12 Movies That Changed After Their Test Screenings Whether it’s a complaint about a long runtime or a desire for a more satisfying ending, these audiences made their opinions heard. Here are 12 successful films whose test screenings shaped them into what they are today.