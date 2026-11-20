Everyone who loves James Bond movies has “their” James Bond: the Bond they grew up with, the Bond who was Bond when they discovered the franchise, the Bond whose run of movies they love the most. But James Bond isn’t the only James Bond character who shows up again and again in these movies, nor is he the only character who’s been recast more than once. Other familiar faces always appear to flesh out the universe of MI6’s dashing 00, faces almost as iconic as the man himself.

Many of these characters first appear and reappear in Ian Fleming’s series of novels that provide the inspiration for the movies, allowing Bond some regular friends and enemies to meet up with on his many travels. Many of these well-known individuals provide a sense of continuity to the infamously muddled movie series, whose timeline is more convoluted than any bomb Bond ever defused. More than a few of them span multiple Bond eras — while the star may be different, here are a couple of recognizable faces from previous films to remind us that it’s all part of one story.

A few of these characters are just as iconic as Bond. Where would our beloved secret agent be without his steely boss, or his brilliant gadget man? From the halls of MI6 headquarters to the dens of the world’s most infamous supervillains, these friends and foes serve as a reminder that a James Bond movie is never a one-man show — despite how much the guy claims he loves to work alone.

10 Recurring James Bond Movie Characters That Are Not James Bond 007 isn't the only icon you'll see in this franchise. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

READ MORE: Every James Bond Movie Ranked From Worst to Best