‘It’ TV Show Debuts First ‘Welcome to Derry’ Images

The first look at HBO’s It prequel series, It: Welcome to Derry, is here.

HBO debuted the official images today. The show is set prior to the events of Stephen King’s epic horror novel (and its two-part adaptation, It and It: Chapter Two directed by Andy Muschietti) and set in the town of Derry, Maine, the site of the novel. King’s book alludes to the town’s dark past — and that is the subject of the show.

Although it is set prior to the events of the book, and largely features a new cast, it will co-star Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Clown. While HBO hasn’t revealed any images of Skarksgard from Welcome to Derry yet, you can see Pennywise’s logo in the background of the image above.

The cast of the show besides Skarsgard includes Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.

Here are more images of Welcome to Derry.

King’s book, which was first published in 1986, and then first adapted to television in 1990, via the two-part miniseries directed by Tommy Lee Wallace and starring Tim Curry as Pennywise.

Here is Welcome to Derry’s official synopsis:

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

It: Welcome to Derry is set to premiere on HBO and Max in 2025. It and It: Chapter Two Muschietti will helm four of the season’s nine episodes. Muschietti developed the series, along with Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

