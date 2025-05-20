‘It’ TV Series Trailer Welcomes You Back to Derry

The creative team behind the recent two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It now has a prequel to their work (and, by extension, King’s) coming to HBO and HBO Max.

Titled It: Welcome to Derry, the show is set prior to the events of the novel and the two films, which were directed by Andy Muschietti. Muschietti, along with his frequent collaborator (and sibling) Barbara Muschietti developed the series with Jason Fuchs, who worked on It Chapter Two and the recent Argylle. Andy Muschietti also directed multiple episodes of the series.

The full teaser for the new series is online and it is about what you would expect from an It prequel television series: It looks like it is set in the past, and it looks scary. Scaredy cats need not apply.

You can watch the It: Welcome to Derry trailer below:

The series’ cast includes Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, and James Remar. Bill Skarsgard is also reprising his role as Pennywise, the evil demonic clown who terrorized the people of Derry in the It movies.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

It: Welcome to Derry premieres this fall on Max — by which point the service will be back to being called HBO Max again. The season is expected to consist of nine episodes.

