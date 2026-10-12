The cosplayers were out in full force at New York Comic-Con over the weekend. We expected nothing less, of course. Every year, attendees at the Big Apple’s biggest con astound us with their creativity, their fearlessness, and their sewing and makeup skills. 2026 was no exception. As it was the 20th anniversary of New York Comic-Con’s debut, it was only fitting.

We saw characters from Marvel and DC Comics of course, but also incredible creations from the worlds of film, television, games, and the cosplayers own inspired imaginations. (Kudos to you, Highlander Deadpool. There can be only one mutant who has a hideously scarred face and constantly breaks the fourth wall. Stay away from the Apo-Kurgan-alypse!)

Below, check out our gallery of the 20 best cosplay photos we’ve seen from New York Comic-Con 2026. We ranked these talented men and women in ascending order based on our personal preference, but really, all of these are fabulous costumes. There were so many incredible costumes to choose from at the Javits Center, in fact, that was really tough to narrow it down to just the 20 best. But if we had made a piece that celebrated every great cosplay this year, you’d be scrolling until New York Comic-Con 2027. (Next year Highlander Deadpool’s gotta do Highlander Deadpool 2: The Quickening and have a buddy play Sean Connery who also looks like Wolverine. That would be a huge winner.)

The Best Cosplay at New York Comic-Con 2026 The cosplayers were out in full force at the 2026 New York Comic-Con. Here are the best pictures we’ve seen.

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