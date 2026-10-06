The Lanterns finale may be over, but this is just the beginning for the DCU’s newest hero, John Stewart. The final episode answered a lot of our questions, like the true identity of Hal’s killer, but it also left us with a bunch of uncertainty about the future. How will the Guardians react to John’s decision in the finale? Have we seen the last of Sinestro? And have we really seen the last of Hal (or the “Hal-ogram”?)

Answering those questions, and looking ahead to future seasons of Lanterns and John Stewart’s appearances in Man of Tomorrow and beyond are the subject of our latest DC video. We’ll also look a little deeper into that final episode of Lanterns, and how it uses DC Comics lore to give us some very new surprises.

Watch the full video about what comes next for the Green Lanterns below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on what’s next for the future of Lanterns and the DC Universe, check out more of our videos below, including one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the eighth episode of HBO’s Lanterns, one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the seventh episode of HBO’s Lanterns, and one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the sixth episode of HBO’s Lanterns. That’s a lot of Easter eggs. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The entire first season of DC’s Lanterns is now available on HBO Max.

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