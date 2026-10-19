The animated Mister Miracle series from DC (and set within the DCU) has its two stars.

“Welcoming Josh Hutcherson as Mister Miracle and Mackenzie Davis as Big Barda in [Tom King]’s forthcoming animated DCU series,” wrote DC’s James Gunn, along with an image from the series, which is based on King’s Mister Miracle comic.

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Mitch Gerads, who illustrated King’s Mister Miracle comic series commented on Gunn’s post, writing “and let me tell you, Josh and Mackenzie’s performances are PERFECT. Get those veggie trays ready, DCU fans!”

King and Gerads’ Miracle Miracle was published by DC from 2017 to 2019, and won multiple Eisner Awards. In the 12-part series, Mister Miracle and Big Barda are caught up in the eternal war between Apokalips and New Genesis, while Miracle also grapples with his trauma from a lifetime fighting the forces of darkness.

The Mister Miracle character, a superhuman escape artist, was created by legendary comic creator Jack Kirby in 1971 as part of Kirby’s “Fourth World” of interconnected series at DC, which also included New Gods and Forever People. Mister Miracle and Big Barda (a Fourth World warrior and Mister Miracle’s love interest, also created by Kirby) have remained DC fixtures ever since, and have occasionally served as members of the Justice League of America.

King’s DC work is clearly a favorite of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn; King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was adapted to last summer’s Supergirl movie and King was also a co-creator and producer and writer on the recent HBO Max series Lanterns.