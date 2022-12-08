James Gunn responded publicly to an eyebrow raising article in The Hollywood Reporter that claims huge changes are coming to the DC Movie Universe – including the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and possibly reversing course on the plans to make new Superman movies with Henry Cavill — in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Gunn said of the THR article “some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.”

He did not specify which parts were true, not true, or possibly true.

In a series of tweets, Gunn explained there will be an “unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming” but that he took the job as co-CEO of DC Studios because “the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not.”

It sounds like DC fans should be prepared for at least year as old projects trickle out where things don’t line up perfectly and cohesively — or where it’s not entirely clear how individual movies connect in a big picture way, if at all. Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran are just getting started at DC Studios; it will be years before anything they put into production sees the light of day.

In the meantime, there are a whole bunch of movies that are already being made that they had nothing to do with — like The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — which could potentially make things even more confusing. (THR’s report, for example, claimed Henry Cavill shot a cameo for The Flash that may or may not be included with the film, because Cavill may or may not be making new Superman movies again after all.)

Gunn added “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

The next DC Studios movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2023.

