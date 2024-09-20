Jared Leto Went Full Method While Filming ‘Tron: Ares’

Jeff Bridges has revealed Jared Leto went full-method for Tron: Ares.

The 52-year-old actor has become renowned for immersing himself in his roles in the likes of Suicide Squad and Morbius through Method acting, and his co-star, 74, has now admitted he didn’t know what to expect from Leto as they worked together on the upcoming Disney movie, which is a sequel to both the original Tron film, plus Tron: Legacy, and its TV spinoff Tron: Uprising.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, Bridges said: “I hadn’t met him before. I’m saying, ‘What’s it gonna be like?’ Because he was also a producer of the show, big fan of the original, working on it for 10 years. I came in, and you know how each set has a different vibe? There was an interesting vibe on this.”

“I said, ‘How’s Jared? How’s he working?’, ‘He’s all right. You know, we call him Ares, you know, so he goes by his name,’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’"

The sequel follows the computer program Ares (Leto), who is sent from the digital world into the real world to introduce artificial intelligence to humans, while Bridges reprises his role as video game designer Kevin Flynn who was first introduced in the 1982 original movie.

The Big Lebowski actor added he was initially unsure how to play his character against Leto’s Ares.

He explained: “His name was Ares in the show, and I ended up going, ‘Hey Air, what’s happening man?’

“And I say, ‘Is it ok if I call you Air?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, sure you can.’ Then we got loose, and it was just wonderful. I mean, we jammed, you know?”

Reflecting on the picture, The Old Man actor teased his co-star’s character was a “big rockstar man.”

He said: "I won’t tell you because we get into some music stuff in the [film], and it’s quite good. He’s wonderful in the part though, and I’m so happy to be a part [of it]."

Tron: Ares is scheduled to open in theaters on October 10, 2025.

