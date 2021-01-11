Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Has Been Delayed Again

Even with multiple vaccines being distributed around the world, Covid-19 cases are still on the rise in the United States. According to The New York Times, more than 208,000 were diagnosed with Covid in the United States yesterday alone. That means those hoping for movie theaters to bounce back quickly in 2021 should definitely lower those expectations right here and now.

They should also expect to see more movies slated for early 2021 to move to the summer, fall, or to VOD. Today Sony announced they were once again bumping back their Spider-Man spinoff Morbius, from March 19 to October 8. The film stars Jared Leto as the title character, a vampiric antihero who’s appeared in Spider-Man and various other Marvel comics through the years.

Morbius’ first release date was last summer, on July 10, 2020. When the coronavirus pandemic first erupted, it got bumped back to the spring of 2021. Now it’s moving again. The film was directed by Daniel Espinosa and also stars Matt Smith and Jared Harris. Here’s the film’s official trailer:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Suffering from a rare blood disease, Michael Morbius tries a dangerous cure that afflicts him with a form of vampirism

Morbius is the second attempt to expand Sony’s Spider-Man universe following the very successful Venom starring Tom Hardy. That film is getting a sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is still scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.