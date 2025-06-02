Science fiction encompasses so much of modern blockbuster cinema. So many big-budget movies these days are based on comic books, video games, and toys — and, in turn, so many comics, video games, and toys are rooted in sci-fi concepts like doctors who inject themselves with experimental serums or alien bounty hunters on alternate planets, or robots in disguise that transform into tractor-trailers or boomboxes.

Comics and games and even action figures have inspired some good science-fiction movies, even one or two about robots that can turn into boomboxes. But we tend to not to expect Shakespeare from most of those sub-genres, and we tend not to get Shakespeare from those sub-genres all too often either. (Although I bet Shakespeare would have loved to write a play about a robot boombox ... “To beat or not to beat. That is the question.”)

In the last 10 years alone, there have been some truly abysmal science-fiction movies — including then ten listed below, which might be the worst sci-fi films of the last decade. These are films about scientists racing to stop climate disasters, scientists racing to stop alien invasions, and scientists racing to stop themselves from turning into vampires. At this point, I’m basically on high alert from the moment I hear a movie is about a scientist.

The worst sci-fi films of recent years are...

The 10 Worst Sci-Fi Movies of the Last 10 Years (2016-2025) Fact: These science fiction movies are ... not great.

“Honorable” Mentions: Chappie, Don’t Worry Darling, Eternals, Fantastic Four, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Jupiter Ascending, Jurassic World, Jurassic World Dominion, Passengers, Pixels.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies of the Last 10 Years

Get our free mobile app