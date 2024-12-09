Jeremy Allen White to Play Jabba the Hutt’s Son in ‘Mandalorian’ Movie

From The Bear to the Boss to ... a giant alien slug?

Jeremy Allen White, the terrific star of the hit FX series The Bear, has reportedly lined up a major role in the years head. Per Variety, White will appear in the upcoming spinoff movie of The Mandalorian. His role? The son of Jabba the Hutt, AKA Rotta the Hutt.

The film, which is titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, will continue the story of the popular Star Wars TV series on the big screen. White will provide Rotta’s voice. (Jabba’s voice was always a grumbly, guttural collection of alien sounds — so I guess it’s possible White might not even be recognizable in this part.)

Rotta’s exact role in the film’s story is not clear yet, although Variety adds that “it seems likely that, with Jabba’s son somehow involved in the new film, Boba Fett and his deputy Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) could show up as well.” On the Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, Fett replaced Jabba as Tatooine’s most powerful crime lord.

In addition to continuing on The Bear, White will soon appear as Bruce Springsteen in the film Deliver Us From Nowhere. Directed by Scott Cooper, the movie is about the making of Springsteen’s landmark album Nebraska.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be directed by series creator Jon Favreau. In addition to Pedro Pascal as one of the two title characters, Sigourney Weaver has also signed on to appear in the film as an as-yet unrevealed character. Maybe Rotta’s mom, Rippla the Hutt?

The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 22, 2026.

