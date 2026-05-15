For the first time in seven years, there’s a new Star Wars movie headed to theaters.

So the most important question is: Does it at least not suck as much as the last Star Wars movie? Because that one sure did stink.

Well, based on the first reactions out of The Mandalorian and Grogu world premiere in Los Angeles and some early press screenings that took place earlier tonight, the new movie is an improvement, if not a gigantic one.

The overall tone of the first wave of social-media reviews is positive, with praise for the action, the creatures, and especially for Baby Yoda himself and the amazing puppeteering involved with bringing Grogu to life. The word “fun” gets tossed around a lot in these tweets and posts. And, hey, who doesn’t like a fun Star Wars movie?

That said, there are some complaints amidst the compliments, mostly about the scope of the film, and the fact (or the subjective opinion I suppose) that it feels like a “longer, bigger episode” of The Mandalorian television show rather than a full-fledged Star Wars movie. That criticism is present in just about every single mixed to negative response to The Mandalorian and Grogu that’s out there so far.

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READ MORE: The Worst Moments in the Star Wars Prequels That You Wish You Could Forget

Here are a sample of the early reviews:

So that’s what these people who saw the movie at its lavish world premiere (or for free at a press screening) said. It may be worth observing, however, that the early tweet reviews out of The Rise of Skywalker premiere were pretty uniformly positive as well. Actually, make that wildly, ecstatically (and now, in retrospect kind of hilariously) positive. Just something to keep in mind!

The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theaters on May 22. ScreenCrush’s review will be out next week. Also, for no reason other than I find it very amusing, here is a photo of Pedro Pascal at The Mandalorian and Grogu premiere.

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And may the Schwartz be with you.

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