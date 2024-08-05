‘John Wick’ Sequel TV Series in Development

The John Wick franchise will continue — on television.

Lionsgate, the distributor of the Wick movies, is reportedly shopping a new TV series set after the events of the most recent film, John Wick: Chapter 4. Dubbed Under the High Table, the show is described thusly:

John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order. The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age.

This would be the second John Wick television series. In 2023, Peacock released The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a prequel show set in the underworld hotel made famous by the John Wick movies. That show took place in the 1970s and starred a younger version of the character played in the films by Ian McShane.

Lionsgate Lionsgate loading...

READ MORE: The Making of John Wick: Chapter 4’s Stairwell Sequence

Both Keanu Reeves and John Wick series director Chad Stahelski are executive producers on Under the High Table.

There’s still no official word on a fifth John Wick movie, although there are two different Wick spinoff films already in the works. A spinoff called Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, was announced back in 2022; after a series of delays and reshoots, it is currently scheduled to open in theaters in June of 2025. Lionsgate has also announced that Caine, Donnie Yen’s blind assassin from John Wick: Chapter 4, will also be the subject of his own movie; that spinoff is set to be shot in Hong Kong next year.

Is the audience this invested in a John Wick universe that (at least at the moment) does not appear to include much involvement from John Wick himself? Lionsgate would surely want a fifth official John Wick “chapter.” Whether Stahelski and Reeves can both be coaxed into returning for it is the big question mark there. In the meantime, you can look forward to seeing Reeves as Wick at least one more time; he did shoot some scenes for Ballerina.

Get our free mobile app