‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed By Lionsgate

Lionsgate executive Jenefer Brown has revealed that a fifth John Wick movie is in development.

The future of the action franchise had been uncertain after Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman seemingly died in the 2023 movie John Wick: Chapter 4 but the studio chief has revealed that another film is in the pipeline.

Discussing the future of the series with ComicBook.com, Brown said: “This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways.”

“Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and (we) can't wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we've announced we're working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game.”

The Lionsgate boss added: “We've shared that we're developing a fifth John Wick film... (John Wick) may be (dead). We are all on baited breath waiting to find out.”

The revelation comes after Reeves, 60, dismissed the prospect of another movie following the character's death.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, he said: “You know, the character’s dead. He died in John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Lionsgate Lionsgate loading...

READ MORE: How John Wick Pulled Off Its Greatest Action Sequence

The Matrix star insisted that he wasn’t involved in discussions about a possible resurrection for the assassin.

When asked if there was a plan to revive John Wick, Reeves replied: “Right now? Right now there isn’t.”

Producer Erica Lee previously admitted that “the stars have to align” if a fifth film is to be made.

She told ScreenRant: “I think we set this bar so high in [John Wick: Chapter 4] and we left it all on the table. I say we burn the house down when we make the movie. So I think to pull it all together, it has to be a great idea and the stars have to align, and there’s a lot of pressure to get that right. So that's what I’m most hopeful and excited and anxious about.”

The spinoff movie Ballerina is slated for release this summer but lead actress Ana de Armas claims that her character Eve Macarro is different from John Wick.

She told Collider: “I think there are some trademarks in the style of the fights in John Wick, and things that he does that are very particular to him. But because in this movie we’re seeing through Eve’s eyes the background of that training that John had, and how these assassins and ballerinas, how these people become these assassins, there are some little details that are the same, but Eve Macarro is Eve Macarro. She’s not John Wick!”

Get our free mobile app