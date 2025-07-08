Jon M. Chu to Direct Live-Action ‘Hot Wheels’ Film

Jon M. Chu is set to direct a live-action Hot Wheels movie.

The 45-year-old filmmaker has been hired to direct the live-action movie for Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Robbie Brenner, the president and chief content officer of Mattel Studios, said in statement given to Deadline: "Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life. His films are visual spectacles — true eye candy — but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames.

"Paired with Juel and Tony’s compelling storytelling, this team is uniquely positioned to capture the heart, adrenaline, and spirit of Hot Wheels, a leading brand in car culture."

Jon is thrilled to be working on the live-action Hot Wheels movie.

The director is also "excited to partner with Mattel Studios" on the project.

He said: "Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed — it’s about imagination, connection and the thrill of play. Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to partner with Mattel Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Bad Robot to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels’ legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new."

Jesse Ehrman, the Warner Bros. Pictures’ President of Development and Production, thinks Jon is the perfect director for the project.

Jesse said: "Jon is a visionary director and an incredible partner to Warner Bros. We are thrilled to have him join us, along with the talented writing duo of Juel and Tony.

"With our collaborators at Bad Robot and Mattel Studios, we can’t wait to bring Hot Wheels to life on the big screen."

Jon's previous directing credits include Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked. The acclaimed filmmaker previously explained how a meeting with Steven Spielberg changed his life.

Speaking to NPR, Jon shared: "I got to go to the Dreamworks office, which is, you know, overwhelming when you're 22 years old. I was prepared to tell him how much I loved him. And all he did was tell me what he loved about my short [film] … He invited me to his set to visit him and watch him direct. And it was the most encouraging, beautiful thing that someone could do …

"It was a masterclass for me to watch ... He gave me a seat next to him. I'm sharing candy with him and this musical number that he was shooting, it wasn't happening … I saw him totally calm, never panic, and he just said, 'No, we're going to switch this camera. Forget that whole thing. We're going to switch the camera here, do this, do that.' And the whole machine moved. And he was just right back at the seat with me, and it kept going."