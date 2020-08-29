Josh Gad’s Final Text Message From Chadwick Boseman Is a Haunting Reminder to ‘Take Advantage of Every Moment’

Josh Gad shared the final text message Chadwick Boseman sent him before the Black Panther star’s passing, and it’s a haunting reminder to live life to the fullest.

Gad was on a social media hiatus when he returned briefly to Twitter Saturday (August 29) to share his friend and co-star’s final words of wisdom to him.

“Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty,” Gad tweeted. “This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman ... take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”

See the tweet, below.

“If you are in Los Angeles, you woke up this morning to the rare and peaceful sound of steady precipitation,” a screenshot of Boseman’s text to Gad read. “If you're like me, maybe you looked at the week's forecast and found that it's supposed to rain for three straight days; not without breaks of sunlight and reprieves of moist gloom, but yeah, it's gonna be coming down like cats and dog.”

Boseman also poked fun at the fact that everyone is in quarantine and even the Californians can’t get any sun lately.

“But now that the rain has stopped and today's storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath,” he continued. “Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a [three] week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today's rain has given the City of Angels a long [overdue] and much-needed shower.”

“Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of the day,” he reminded Gad. "We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God's creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom.”

In 2017, Gad and Boseman co-started in the Thurgood Marshall biopic, Marshall. Boseman passed away of colon cancer on Friday (August 28). He was 43.