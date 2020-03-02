‘Judge Judy’ Will End With 25th Season

Despite the objections of fans everywhere (Get it? I love legal humor), Judge Judy is coming to an end.

Variety reports that Judge Judy Sheindlin, the cantankerous host of the eponymous judge show, will announce that her series will end with its upcoming 25th season on today’s episode of Ellen.

‘I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful,’ Sheindlin told DeGeneres. ‘Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.’

The former Manhattan family court judge began her show business career in 1996, not long after Judge Joseph Wapner left the popular The People’s Court series. Sheindlin lobbied for the gig, and while she didn’t get it, she did get enough attention to set her on the path to getting her own TV series. On Judge Judy she stood out from the rest of the judge shows on television with her brash personality and fiery temper. Here are just a few of her more memorable moments.

With 25 years of reruns available, it sounds like you won’t have to look far for Judge Judy episodes if you want them. They just won’t be knew. And don’t feel too bad for Judge Judy; her most recent contract was paying her $47 million a year. So she’ll be ok.