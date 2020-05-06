RoboCop Is Now a ‘Mortal Kombat’ Character

The latest installment of the long-running Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat 11, already had some characters from outside the franchise’s stable of fighters — including the Joker, Spawn, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s latest T-800 from Terminator: Dark Fate. Now Ahnuld’s getting another ’80s action movie icon to tussle with, as NetherRealm announced that as part of the latest DLC for the game, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, RoboCop will become a playable character.

Even more interestingly, Peter Weller — the man who originated the character in Paul Verhoeven’s original 1987 movie — will play the character in the game. It’s the first time Weller’s returned to RoboCop since 1990’s RoboCop 2. The Mortal Kombat RoboCop has his classic look from the first movie, which is exactly how it should be. (Sorry Joel Kinnaman. Maybe you’ll get your turn in Mortal Kombat 12.)

Guest stars like this have become something of a trademark of Mortal Kombat games in recent years; previous installments have included horror favorites like Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, the Alien xenomorph, Leatherface, and the Predator. Here‘s the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath trailer. Skip ahead to the end if you’re only interested in RoboCop.

This is RoboCop’s first appearance in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Players are strongly encouraged to tell their opponent “Your move, creep,” after every single winning round with the character. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will be available on May 26. In addition to RoboCop, it includes two more characters (Fujin and Shiva), a new story, four new stages, and additional bonus features.