The Worst Movies With $200 Million Budgets

Money isn’t everything. Sure, it can provide a film with the resources to take its production around the world, and to fill its frames with gorgeous international scenery, A-list actors, and the biggest special effects imaginable. But you know what they say about how bigger isn’t always better. Sometimes a cliché becomes a cliché because it’s true.

And here is the proof: 15 of the worst films ever made with the highest budgets of all time. Each one of these movies, ranked from occasionally watchable to borderline deadly, cost at least $200 million to make (without adjusting for inflation). Each and every one of these movies is a clunker. But hey: With a budget like $200 million, at least you know everyone involved got paid well. That’s a comforting thought.

Now, we all know that Hollywood accounting is as murky as a 2D movie projected through a 3D lens. No studio likes to make its budgets public, especially the ones that balloon into the hundreds of millions of dollars. Bear that in mind when you see the totals attached to the titles below. Each one was taken from Wikipedia, which in turn is sourced from various trade publications and interviews. While I would not stake my life on their 100 percent pinpoint accuracy, I do think it’s safe to say that all of these movies cost an unbelievable amount of money. And I also think it’s safe to say that they’re all pretty crummy.

