‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Will Have More Dinos Than All Previous Movies Combined
J.A. Bayona‘s upcoming sequel to Jurassic World may have the subtitle Fallen Kingdom, but it might as well be called All of the Friggin’ Dinosaurs Your 12-Year-Old Self Can Dream Of. The Chris Pratt-led sequel isn’t just going to have more dinos than the last film, it’s going to have more than every single Jurassic movie… combined!
At least that’s what producer Pat Crowley promise in a new featurette. The video gives us a peek at the many new and familiar prehistoric beasties that will show up in the film. There’s, of course, the T-Rex, your fave raptor Blue, and the new genetically-engineered hybrid monster we’ve already heard about, the Indoraptor. But that’s not all: there’s a Mosasaurus, which is that big lizard dino who enjoys cruising the waves beneath surfers, a Baryonyx, a Carnotaurus, a Sinoceratops, and a Stygmoloch, which seems to be a favorite of Bryce Dallas Howard‘s. Check out the video above, which shows a behind-the-scenes look at all the mo-capping and animatronics that bring the dinos to life.
Here’s the official synopsis:
It’s been three years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.
When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom brings all the prehistoric carnage to screens on June 22.
