With all the heroes joining Batman and Wonder Woman (and Superman) in Justice League, plus almost all of them getting their own solo movies, it’s almost impossible to find room for them all. Warner Bros. recently did a bit of reshuffling with their slate of films, and pushed back the release of Justice League: Part 2, which until now had had a mid-2019 spot, to make room for Ben Affleck’s Batman movie. And now that Zack Snyder has some free time on his hands, he’s turning his attention to Afghanistan war thriller The Last Photograph.

With Justice League wrapping up post-production, Snyder’s most natural movie would be to go immediately to Part 2, but now that Batman has taken that slot, Snyder has some time to kill. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he’ll be killing it in war-torn Afghanistan with his long-in-development project The Last Photograph, which he’s been trying to make since the mid-2000s. But he just had to direct a bunch of superhero movies instead. What a drag.

According to THR:

Photograph centers on a war correspondent in Afghanistan who is the only one to survive an attack on a group of Americans. When a special ops soldier in search of a family member shows up, the two team up, with the correspondent hoping to score the story of his life.

It’s described as “smaller scale” compared to Snyder’s recent superhero outings, but let’s be honest with ourselves: “small scale” for Snyder still probably means pretty big. Back in 2011, Christian Bale and Sean Penn were going to star, but since so much time has gone by they’ve both moved on and the project will have to be repackaged. Maybe it’ll be nice for Snyder to take a breather from all the super-action and let Affleck handle it himself for a little while.