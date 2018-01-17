Just days after the launch of forsnydercut.com (the internet equivalent of a manic conspiracy theorist’s cork board covered in yarn), it seems that Warner Bros. has decided to take pity on Zack Snyder’s devout followers by releasing one (1) deleted scene on the upcoming Justice League Blu-ray. Given that Joss Whedon came aboard the project in the midst of post-production, logic dictates that the scene in question was more than likely directed by Zack Snyder.

The bonus scene will be included on Walmart’s upcoming exclusive Blu-ray release of Justice League, which arrives on April 4. We’ll have to wait until then to find out what the scene actually is, but there are several scenes in the trailers that did not appear in the final theatrical cut — so it could be any one of those, including a scene featuring Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, or Superman in that black suit from an early production photo posted by Henry Cavill, or maybe the Aquaman mythology stuff. Who knows.

It’s doubtful that this one puny scene will satisfy the Snyder cut truthers; instead, I imagine it will probably only validate their conspiracy theorizing, which is not rooted in fact or tangible evidence. And listen, I get it: When you love something and it doesn’t turn out the way you expected or hoped, it can be devastating. It’s like grieving, in a way. And these folks are clearly in the midst of a hardcore combo of bargaining and denial.