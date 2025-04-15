We here at ScreenCrush love superhero movies. We write about them almost every day, and you can watch dozens of videos about them on our YouTube page. You might even say they’re our personal Kryptonite. Marvel, DC; we’re not too picky. We just like it all.

Okay, maybe not all.

Comic books have given us their fair share of classics over the last decade. And while few superhero films are on that level, most are still a perfectly enjoyable way to pass a couple hours in a dark room with a big bucket of popcorn and a Coke-flavored Icee. But comics have also produced at least a few outright clunkers to rank among the worst movies ever made. In our latest list, we’ve highlighted the ten worst released in the last ten years.

Is superhero fatigue real? If you watch these movies, you might just get a nasty case of it. These 10 movies definitely ain’t more powerful than a locomotive, and they sure as hell don’t move as fast as a speeding bullet. I’m not even convinced they could leap a building in a single bound. Maybe if you shot their DCP drive out of a cannon — which might not be a terrible idea in some of these examples.

The 10 Worst Superhero Movies of the Last 10 Years (2015-2024) Are superhero movies in trouble? Based on some of the bad films that have been released in the last ten years, it’s hard not to wonder...

“Honorable” Mentions: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam, The Crow, Dark Phoenix, Joker: Folie a Deux, The Marvels, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Venom: The Last Dance, Wonder Woman 1984.

