Could ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Play in Movie Theaters?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally heading to HBO Max. The streamer has spent millions on reshoots, visual effects, and editing. But does the highly anticipated director's cut have any chance of a theatrical release?

In a recent interview with Ping Pong Fix, Snyder discussed the possibility. Said Snyder: “I love the movies, I love the theatrical experience, I’m a huge advocate. If it’s possible I would love there to be a theatrical component to Justice League. It’s a little above my pay grade as far as distribution.” Snyder then went on to describe how HBO Max and Warner Bros.’ complex deals with different territories play a part in where and how a film gets released.

That being said, Snyder is hopeful that there will be an opportunity to show his cut of Justice League in a theater. “Barring that and with any kind of luck, in places where maybe HBO Max doesn’t exist or something like that, there might be an opportunity to grab some IMAX screens.”

HBO Max is without a doubt hoping that the Snyder Cut will get a wave of DC fans to subscribe to the streaming service, and releasing the project in theaters would hinder that goal. On top of that, the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be released in four hour-long installments. It’s not likely that Warner Bros. would release a movie that's four hours long, even without a pandemic to shake up the moviegoing industry. It seems that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is meant for the small screen, in America at least.