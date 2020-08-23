The trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is new. The film itself is not. The theatrical cut of Justice League was released in 2017, and long before that there were rumors about Snyder’s vision for the film. And a lot of that is reflected in the trailer we finally saw at DC FanDome.

This new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey explores all the little DC Comics details, DCEU Easter eggs, and wild theories in the new Snyder Cut trailer. What shots and scenes in this trailler appeared in the theatrical cut of Justice League? Which version of Darkseid is in the movie? Why did Zack Snyder use “Hallelujah” as the music? Was that the Hall of Justice in that one shot? Did a Joker card make a cameo? Are we finally going to get more of the Knightmare sequence from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Will Justice League go full “Return of Superman”? For these answers and many more, watch the video below:

