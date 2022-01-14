‘Justified’ Returns With Sequel Series on FX

One of the most acclaimed cable series of the 2010s is coming back for its own revival show. FX just announced a “new limited series” called Justified: City Primeval which will feature the return of Timothy Olyphant as Elmore Leonard’s most popular lawman, Marshal Raylan Givens from Justified. Olyphant previously played the character for six seasons on FX.

According to a press release, the sequel is set eight years after the events of Justified. (The original show went off the air in the spring of 2015). This time, Raylan Givens is living in Miami, “and balancing his life as a Marshal and a father to a 14-year-old girl. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again.”

The show is based on the 1980 Elmore Leonard novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, which did not originally feature the Raylan Givens character. Two executive producers of the first Justified series, Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, will serve as showrunners and writers for Justified: City Primeval. (Original Justified showrunner Graham Yost is an executive producer on the new series.)

Since Justified went off the air, Olyphant has appeared in films like Snowden and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, reprised his starring role from Deadwood in its movie sequel, and appeared on the streaming series Santa Clarita Diet and FX’s Fargo. He also had a memorable appearance on the second season of The Mandalorian playing another Marshal, this one a guy who protects a frontier town with the use of Boba Fett’s lost Mandalorian armor.

The new Justified has yet to announce a premiere date.

