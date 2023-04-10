The upcoming twelfth season of American Horror Story has gotten a major boost of star power, with the news that Kim Kardashian will fill one of the key roles on the show, alongside Emma Roberts.

Kardashian herself announced the news. (When you have 352 million followers on Instagram, posting something there is a lot more effective than a plain old press release from a network publicist.) She posted a brief teaser for the show with the simple caption of a pair of eyeballs and a drop of blood.

The new teaser also reveals the title of this season: American Horror Story: Delicate. The music in the teaser is a spooky, scary version of the classic lullabye “Rock-a-Bye Baby.” (What do you expect from American Horror Story? An upbeat, chipper version of “Rock-a-Bye Baby”? No sir.)

Watch the Season 12 teaser below:

READ MORE: How Every Season of American Horror Story Is Connected

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has been a staple on FX since 2011. Each season is a self-contained story, although there have been some connections between versions of the series, and some actors who have reappeared multiple times in many different roles — including Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Frances Conroy. (Kardashian’s co-star, Emma Roberts, has appeared on five previous versions of AHS: Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984.) The most recent season of the show, American Horror Story: NYC, premiered on FX last fall.

The announcement for Season 12 didn’t include any further details about the series’ latest storyline or any info on Kardashian’s character. Kardashian can also currently be seen on the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. The latest season premiered last month.

American Horror Story is currently renewed through Season 13, so there is at least one more season of the show still to come after this one. Past seasons of American Horror Story are currently available to stream on both Hulu and Amazon’s Prime Video.

Get our free mobile app