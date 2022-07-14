‘The Bear’ Will Return For Second Season on FX

FX and Hulu's The Bear has become one of the summer’s surprise hits. That’s why, just three weeks after the show officially hit streaming, it’s been renewed for a second season. The show has a stacked cast, but an even more engaging premise. The show was created by Christopher Storer, who also worked on Ramy and Eighth Grade.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who’s stablished a career for himself in some of the best kitchens the world has to offer. After his brother tragically takes his own life, he moves back to his hometown of Chicago, where he helps with the family sandwich shop. Carmy obviously isn’t fulfilled in the world of lowbrow cuisine and pines for his old career. He’s also usually at odds with the staff, and a lot of his family.

The show came seemingly out of nowhere, but it's managed to get absolutely rave reviews. As of now, it has a whopping 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn’t something you see often. That indicates universal acclaim. Over on Metacritic, it also boasts an 86 out of 100. No wonder it managed to secure a second season.

Details on what exactly happens in the second season haven’t been released, but it’ll likely pick right up where season one leaves off. We see pressures mounting for Carmy, from workplace violence to a bit of a problem with the IRS. Throughout all of this, it’s very clear that Carmy isn’t sure how to manage. His mental state is in a pretty precarious situation. There’s also no word on when season 2 will premiere, but it's likely we'll hear more news soon.

10 TV Finale Cliffhangers That Were Left Unresolved