Keanu Reeves Reveals Why He Returned For ‘The Matrix 4’

While its details are shrouded in mystery, The Matrix 4 is very much a thing that’s happening. We don’t really have any clue what to expect. After all, the release of The Matrix Revolutions sort of brought things to a close, right? But what we do know about the surprising sequel is that original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will appear in it. Now, Reeves reveals in a new interview with Empire that there was a very specific reason he said yes to the project. Said Reeves:

Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.

Reeves’ wholesome answer is exactly what we like to hear from a prolific actor returning to a long since visited role. It’s not about the money, or the publicity, but rather the story itself. Moss agreed with Reeves, stating that the story was presented to her “with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine.” This gives us high hopes for the new sequel, whose screenplay was co-written by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon, and David Mitchell. The stellar ensemble cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff.

Despite filming delays due to coronavirus, The Matrix 4 is still scheduled to be released May 21, 2021.