Kevin Costner Returns to the Old West in First ‘Horizon’ Trailer

Kevin Costner is best known lately as the star of the modern western Yellowstone. For Olds like myself, however, we know him as a guy who made his bones as a director with an actual western: Dances With Wolves, which became both a huge blockbuster hit in theaters and 1990’s winner for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Costner only directed two other movies after Dances With Wolves and one was also a Western, 2003’s Open Range. (The third film, The Postman, was arguably a western set in a post-apocalyptic future.) Now he’s got his fourth movie as a director — and his fifth, technically, since it is a two-part film — and it is a Western as well. The guy likes what he likes! At least as a director.

Dubbed Horizon: An American Saga, Costner both directed and stars in the project, headlining a star-studded cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Faey, and many more. The trailer certainly looks beautiful and massive in scope. Take a look at the first teaser below:

Here is the film(s)’ official synopsis:

In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, “Horizon: An American Saga” explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

Horizon: An American Saga will be released in two parts, both this summer. The first half is scheduled to debut in theaters on June 28. The second half of the (American) saga premieres on August 16. And if Costner gets his way, he’ll make two more films after that to continue the story beyond that.

